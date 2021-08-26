Juventus await Manchester City bid as Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave in Fabrizio Romano updates

Some bombshell updates have just dropped that suggest that a switch from Juventus to Manchester City for Cristiano Ronaldo is really gathering pace.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now asked Juventus to let him leave, whilst adding in another tweet that an official bid from City is expected within hours.

The Ronaldo experiment hasn’t worked out for the Turin outfit, whilst the forward has remained as prolific as usual, the side have moved further away from success in the Champions League.

As well as consecutive upset exits in the world’s most illustrious club competition to Lyon and Porto, the Bianconeri’s dominance in Serie A ended last season as Inter lifted the title as the ‘Old Lady’ never looked capable of achieving the remarkable feat of 10 straight triumphs in the Italian top-flight.

Di Marzio actually claim that Ronaldo has already emptied his locker at Juventus’ training ground, signalling that the Portuguese icon is ready to leave as soon as possible.

Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo has definitely decided to LEAVE Juventus and he asked the club to be sold. ????? #Juventus #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/JCcAwaYX9U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

Juventus are waiting for Manchester City official bid to arrive in the next hours to reach an agreement as soon as possible. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave and he won’t be available for next match. ??? #Ronaldo Mendes is now discussing Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester City. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

Romano adds that Ronaldo will not be available for Juventus’ next match, which is against Empoli, meaning that his journey with the club ended on the misery of having a winner denied by VAR against Udinese last weekend.

Ronaldo has scored 101 goals and contributed 22 assists 134 appearances for Juventus.

The potential return of Ronaldo to the Premier League is of course a very exciting prospect, for everyone other than Manchester United and their fans that is.

CR7 lining up for the rivals of the club where he rose to superstardom never even seemed like a remote possibility, but the transfer market has struck again.