Juventus fail in their attempt to sign former Serie A star as likely Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

It now seems to be inevitable that Cristiano Ronaldo is going to sign for Manchester City, so it could be interesting to see if it leaves a hole at Juve or if they can become a stronger unit as a result.

They will need to add some kind of replacement for Ronaldo, and Mauro Icardi is a player who’s been linked with a move to Juventus for years.

Even when he was at Inter Milan it always felt like he would end up at Juve, while he’s had his issues with the Argentina national team in the past because of the situation surrounding his wife and it always appeared that Lionel Messi was not on his side.

His arrival at PSG could also help to force Icardi out the door, but it appears the he doesn’t intend to move to Turin this summer:

Moise Kean has bounced back from a tough time at Everton and looks like one of Europe’s brightest young prospects again, so bringing him back and building things round Paulo Dybala could help Juve blossom once the main man does move on.

