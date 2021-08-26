Harry Kane is reportedly ready to try another route out of Tottenham that could involve him signing a new contract with the club.

The catch, however, is that he would look to put pen to paper on a deal that would include a fixed release clause which could make it easier for him to secure a transfer away, according to the Telegraph.

Kane has been a star player for Spurs and their fans will be thrilled to see him confirming he’s staying at the club after his tweet yesterday, but the saga might not be completely dead yet.

The Telegraph note that the England international is frustrated that he was not able to complete a move to Manchester City this summer, but the Premier League champions and other top clubs will surely continue to monitor his situation.

Kane is one of the finest centre-forwards in world football and would be the ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium.

One imagines the 28-year-old could also form a deadly partnership with City’s creative midfield star Kevin De Bruyne, which would only further boost his bid to move up the all-time Premier League scorers’ charts.

Tottenham were clearly adamant they didn’t want to sell Kane this summer, so it will be interesting to see if they could consider agreeing to a release clause for their star player.