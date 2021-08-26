Harry Kane staying at Tottenham is good news for Manchester United, says ex-Red Devil

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes it’s good news for his old club that Harry Kane is staying at Tottenham this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick admitted his relief that Kane would not be moving to Manchester City and giving them too much of an edge in this season’s Premier League title race.

The former Red Devils ace also felt it was good news for Spurs, which could in turn mean the league as a whole is more close and interesting to watch this season.

“It’s obviously fantastic news for Spurs first and foremost, keeping hold of their talisman, their top player. It’s good news for Manchester United as well in terms of him not going to Manchester City, because what of he’d have added to that squad, or any squad for matter,” Chadwick said.

“It’s good for the Premier League in terms of making the race quite an even one, because I think it would’ve tipped the scales quite heavily in City’s favour.”

Chadwick also commented on the manner of Kane’s decision to stay at Tottenham, which the England international confirmed via his official Twitter account yesterday.

Chadwick thinks Kane wanted to leave Tottenham but also felt it was important not to do so in the right way.

“I think he wanted to go, but I think it’s important to him that, if he does ever leave Spurs, it plays out in the right manner. It got a bit messy in pre-season and I don’t think he’d want to ruin his legacy at the football club,” Chadwick said.

“It does pose the question – what do City do now? They’re still after a striker, there’s been talk of Cristiano Ronaldo. Robert Lewandowski’s rumoured to have told Bayern Munich he’s looking for a different challenge, so it will be interesting to see what happens there.

“But it’s good news for Spurs after their strong start to the season. It just remains to be seen if City can get someone else in in this window when there’s not that long left at all now.”

Chadwick did add, however, that he felt Pep Guardiola could probably still repeat his trick of last season and win the title without a centre-forward being a key part of his squad.

That might be harder to do now that the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea have strengthened, however, and Chadwick also felt that City would likely look to improve their attack in order to finally win the Champions League.

“I think City could still win the Premier League without getting a striker in the door,” he said. “The big one is the Champions League, they obviously came close and missed a huge opportunity when they lost to Chelsea in the final last season.

“I think Pep’s always looking to move the team forward, and the missing piece of the jigsaw is a number 9. Obviously throughout his career he has built teams without that, Barcelona had Messi as a sort of false 9. But I think they will make a move, whether they get someone in is tough to say, but I think they will try to do something in the next week or so.”