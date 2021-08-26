Arsenal contact Euro giants over beating Tottenham to midfielder transfer

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with AC Milan over a potential transfer deal for midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Gunners look set to rival Tottenham for Kessie’s signature, according to Todo Fichajes, as they are supposedly unhappy with Thomas Partey’s lack of impact since his move to the Emirates Stadium last summer.

Partey looked like an exciting big-name arrival when he joined Arsenal on the back of some world class performances at former club Atletico Madrid, but he’s had numerous injury problems in his time in north London and hasn’t been able to find his best form.

It makes sense that Arsenal might now try to make some changes in that area of the pitch, especially as Granit Xhaka also continues to be somewhat inconsistent, and Kessie’s fine career in Serie A surely suggests he’d be a solid option.

Todo Fichajes also mention Tottenham as suitors for Kessie, and they’ve had similar issues in the middle of the park in recent times.

Spurs notably signed Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon a couple of years back in what looked, like Partey, like being a real statement signing, but he’s just not settled in English football.

Kessie has been an important player for Milan, but Todo Fichajes suggest he is on the market and Arsenal have begun the process of trying to strike a deal.

If it goes through, it could be key to Arsenal pipping rivals Spurs to a top four spot this season.