Kounde to Chelsea, Mbappe to Real Madrid – 5 deals looking set to go through in next few days

The summer transfer window is almost over and it will be intriguing to see if some of the huge transfer gossip at the moment will turn into anything more concrete in the next few days.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid will surely have one eye on the looming transfer deadline and seek to strike some late deals for some big names.

Of course, we’ve already seen some huge moves this summer, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane moving to Man Utd, Romelu Lukaku joining Chelsea, and Jack Grealish sealing a British record-breaking transfer from Aston Villa to Man City.

Read on for five more big transfer deals that now look to be on the cards before the August 31st deadline…

Jules Kounde to Chelsea

This seems pretty inevitable now as transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio suggests Kounde’s move to Chelsea is close to being finalised.

The France international is an elite young defender who has also been linked with the likes of Man Utd, City and Real Madrid in the past, so Chelsea would be landing a heck of a talent here, though he won’t come cheap as reports suggest he’ll set the Blues back around €90million.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

After a difficult start to the new season for Real Madrid, it would be some boost for the club if they could secure the signing of one of the best footballers in the world.

PSG have confirmed they’re prepared to sell Kylian Mbappe, who wants to leave the club, as long as the offer is right.

History tells us that Galactico-loving Madrid president Florentino Perez rarely needs a second invitation, and Mbappe has long been one of the Spanish giants’ top priority targets.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Man City

This would be quite a shock, but there has been growing talk of Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Man City in the last few days, especially with Harry Kane confirming he’s staying at Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola needs an elite goal-scorer to replace Sergio Aguero, and even at the ripe old age of 36, Ronaldo is still very much one of the most lethal finishers in the business.

Saul to Man Utd

Saul is supposedly available on loan, and it’s generally thought to be a two-way battle between Man Utd and Chelsea for the Spain international’s signature.

The Red Devils, however, surely need Saul more after some unconvincing form from the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic, so don’t be too surprised to see the Atletico Madrid midfielder rocking up at Old Trafford very soon.

Kieran Trippier to Arsenal

Finally, another big name potentially leaving Atletico Madrid is Kieran Trippier, who is now being heavily tracked by Arsenal after United failed to agree a deal for him.

The England right-back was a key performer for Diego Simeone’s La Liga title-winning side last term and also impressed for Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 finalists this summer.

Arsenal would certainly do well to land Trippier as an upgrade on the unsettled Hector Bellerin, though the move might cost £34m.