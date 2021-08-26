PSG set asking price for Real Madrid transfer target Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly asking for £188million for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe after appearing to open the door for their star player to move to Real Madrid.

PSG sporting director Leonardo confirmed to RMC Sport yesterday that Real Madrid had tried to sign Mbappe, and that the France international wanted out of the Parc des Princes.

Crucially, Leonardo added that the club wouldn’t stop Mbappe from moving on as long as the deal was on their terms, and now Le Parisien have an update stating that the 22-year-old’s asking price is £188m.

In normal times, that might be an affordable fee for Madrid, but La Liga clubs have taken a particular hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it remains to be seen if a deal can be done for that kind of fee.

Still, Real might well feel they can work a way around that for a player of Mbappe’s quality, with the former Monaco forward undoubtedly up there with the best players in the world.

Mbappe makes sense as a dream Galactico purchase for Los Blancos, who still haven’t really replaced the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

Karim Benzema is also ageing and cannot go on forever, so now seems an ideal time to swoop for Mbappe as his future looks in doubt.

The Frenchman will be out of contract next summer so Madrid might well fancy they can negotiate his price down as PSG will no doubt fear the prospect of losing him on a free in a year’s time.