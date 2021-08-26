Liverpool sign young midfielder from Newcastle United

Liverpool’s youth side has added another prospect to their ranks. The latest talent to join the Reds’ illustrious youth academy is former Newcastle United attacking midfielder Bobby Clark.

The announcement that Clark, 16, will now continue his development under the watchful eye of world-class manager Jurgen Klopp and his colleagues has been confirmed on Newcastle United’s official website.

The young midfielder, who is the son of former professional Lee Clark, has now been confirmed as a new Liverpool player.

Clark, who can play as either a central midfielder or in the number 10 role, has featured once for the Magpies’ youth side and is now expected to go straight into Liverpool’s under-18s.

The highly-rated midfielder also has international youth experience under his belt having already featured for England’s under-16s.

Confirming a deal has been reached, Newcastle United’s statement read: “The 16-year-old joins the Reds’ youth set-up after his switch from the Magpies was finalised on Thursday.”

The teenager will now work alongside Liverpool’s Marc Bridge-Wilkinson, who has recently been promoted as the Reds’ under-18s coach, as per Liverpool.