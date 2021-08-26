Liverpool astonished to get “free run” at transfer deal for world class forward

Liverpool were reportedly stunned to get such an easy run at signing Diogo Jota from Wolves last summer.

The Portugal international shone in his time at Molineux, but somehow attracted very little interest before being snapped up by Liverpool in last year’s transfer window.

This proved a superb piece of business by the Reds, with Jota instantly becoming a hugely important member of Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield, even in an injury-hit campaign.

According to Melissa Reddy of the Independent, Liverpool’s research team are still scratching their heads in bemusement at being able to sign a player of Jota’s quality so easily, without any competition…

Liverpool fans will be delighted with this, but recruitment staff at other clubs clearly need to up their game!

One imagines Chelsea could have done with Jota last summer instead of blowing all that money on the disappointing Timo Werner, while he could also have been a good option for Manchester United, who instead brought in the veteran Edinson Cavani as something of an emergency signing.