Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Portuguese tactician gave Loftus-Cheek his Chelsea debut back in the 2014/15 season, and the pair could now be in line for a reunion at the Stadio Olimpico this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Roma have already signed Tammy Abraham from Chelsea in this transfer window, and Loftus-Cheek is now in the Serie A giants’ sights as Mourinho looks to strengthen his midfield.

The report mentions other possible candidates for that role, but it seems Loftus-Cheek is one of the main players Mourinho has in mind, and one imagines the 25-year-old would be a fairly realistic target.

Some Chelsea fans will be disappointed if Loftus-Cheek moves on, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t developed as man would have hoped after initially showing great promise when he came through as a youngster.

The England international has had some injury problems that have hampered his progress, but he’s arguably also failed to make the most of loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham where he’s had the chance to play more regularly.

It’s hard to imagine Thomas Tuchel will now have much use for Loftus-Cheek, so it might make sense for the Chelsea manager to trim down his squad by allowing him to join Roma or other interested clubs.

Abraham has started brightly since his move from west London to the Italian capital, so perhaps the change in scene might also similarly benefit Loftus-Cheek.