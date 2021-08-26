Manchester United fans will love what young attacker Amad had to say when asked for his thoughts on seeing his squad recently change from the number 19 to the number 16.

Since joining the Red Devils 12-months ago, Amad has grown to become one of the club’s most exciting young prospects.

After almost immediately forcing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to promote him to the side’s senior first-team following an emphatic start to life in the club’s youth academy, Amad is now very much part of the Norweigan’s long-term plans.

Although there is speculation the Ivory Coast international may be sent out on loan this season to continue his development, with just five left in the summer transfer window, it is still unknown whether or not the club can find a suitable destination.

However, while fans wait to learn where the talented youngster will play this season, they will be impressed by the winger’s response to recently seeing his squad number change.

Since his promotion to the first team, Amad has worn the number 19 shirt, however, following the recent arrival of Raphael Varane, Amad has been forced to sacrifice his number and instead adopt the number 16.

When asked for his thoughts on changing numbers by the club’s in-house media team, the 19-year-old said: “When I was told that I was getting the number 16 shirt, I was happy because I know that Michael Carrick had previously worn that shirt for a long time and so it is a number worn by a legend of the club.

“So I have to respect the number and the players who wore it before me.”