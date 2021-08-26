Manchester United interested in two midfielders but relying on other transfers first

Manchester United are reportedly interested in both Eduardo Camavinga and Saul, but must raise funds from player sales before being able to register their interest in these deals.

This is according to a report from ESPN, who state that Man Utd are admirers of both stars from Rennes and Atletico Madrid ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

Still, it remains to be seen how likely either deal could be as things stand, as the Red Devils may have to find buyers for some of their unwanted squad players.

ESPN note that there are no concrete offers on the table for players like Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly, both of whom have some interest in them this summer and who could be realistic candidates for the exit door.

United fans will hope something can be sorted out, as it could be argued that bringing in either Saul or Camavinga would be enough to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side up a level.

MUFC were runners-up in the Premier League last season and have since strengthened their squad with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, but an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic could be vital for the club.

