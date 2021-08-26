Foot Mercato reporter Santi Aouna has taken to Twitter to share claims that Manchester United have been offered Cristiano Ronaldo back, right as rivals Man City are working on a deal for the all-time great.

Aouna reports that an agreement over a contract has ‘almost been found’ between City and Ronaldo, whilst super agent Jorge Mendes pushes for Juventus to allow his client to leave for nothing.

Fabrizio Romano reported a couple of hours ago that Juventus are asking for a fee of between €28m and €30m for Ronaldo’s services, the Bianconeri are unsurprisingly unwilling to sanction a free exit.

Ronaldo now looks to be working on an exit from the Turin outfit before the transfer window closes, the 36-year-old has been his prolific self for the club but hasn’t helped them on the Champions League front – they’ve actually moved backwards in their attempts to win the world’s elite club competition.

The news from Aouna may be the last thing that the United hierarchy want, the supporters – who have constantly blasted the shot-callers in recent years – could be left furious if the club turn down the opportunity to re-sign one of their best players ever, especially when their rivals are also in the frame.

?Info : Un accord contractuel a quasiment été trouvé entre Cristiano Ronaldo ?? et Manchester City. – Jorge Mendes ??, qui est bien à Paris, pousse toujours pour que CR7 sort libre de la #Juventus. – L’attaquant portugais a également été proposé à Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/j9WGvigSMX — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 26, 2021

While Juventus are still asking for €28/30m fee for Ronaldo as they won’t sell him on a free, Jorge Mendes is talking directly with Manchester City and discussing about personal terms/contract. ?? #CR7 #MCFC Juventus are still waiting for Man City decision about €28/30m fee. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

There’s no doubting that Ronaldo would be an incredible addition to Pep Guardiola’s side, perhaps exactly what they need to be triumphant in the Champions League.

The Citizens have dominated domestically in recent years but still don’t have what it takes to win club football’s most illustrious trophy, Ronaldo has the relentless winning mentality to help with those efforts.