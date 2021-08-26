Real Madrid have reportedly made a second bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Sky Sports reported earlier in the week that Los Blancos had made their move for Mbappe, putting £137M [€160M] on the table in hope of convincing PSG to sell.

Mbappe is in the final year of his contract, meaning he’ll be able to sign for Real Madrid on a pre-contract agreement as soon as the January transfer window opens.

Still, as was noted in the report by Sky Sports, the bid was rejected.

Real Madrid were expected to come again – and they have. Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol reports that the Spanish giants have upped their bid to £145.6M [€170M].

Real Madrid have today made second bid of €170 million to PSG for Kylian Mbappe. PSG signed Mbappe from Monaco in 2018 in a €180 million deal but in actual fact they have so far paid only €145m. Another €35m is due when they renew Mbappe’s contract or sell him. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 26, 2021

As the whole world salivated over the prospect of Mbappe lining up alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, he will have been well aware of Real Madrid’s intention to bid.

We all know how things work nowadays, with contact being made with a player’s camp prior to initiating dialogue with the selling club – it’s all backwards.

You have to think that PSG would not have allowed Mbappe to enter the final 12 months of his contract without having offered him a lucrative extension proposal.

We can only assume that Mbappe has rebuffed their approaches and waited for Real Madrid to firm up their interest with a bid, which they seemingly have.

Now we have to wait and see how PSG respond…