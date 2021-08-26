Real Madrid make second Kylian Mbappe bid after £137m offer was rejected

Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid have reportedly made a second bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Sky Sports reported earlier in the week that Los Blancos had made their move for Mbappe, putting £137M [€160M] on the table in hope of convincing PSG to sell.

Mbappe is in the final year of his contract, meaning he’ll be able to sign for Real Madrid on a pre-contract agreement as soon as the January transfer window opens.

Still, as was noted in the report by Sky Sports, the bid was rejected.

Real Madrid were expected to come again – and they have. Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol reports that the Spanish giants have upped their bid to £145.6M [€170M].

Kylian Mbappe in PSG training
Is Kylian Mbappe set to sign for Real Madrid before the window closes?

As the whole world salivated over the prospect of Mbappe lining up alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, he will have been well aware of Real Madrid’s intention to bid.

We all know how things work nowadays, with contact being made with a player’s camp prior to initiating dialogue with the selling club – it’s all backwards.

You have to think that PSG would not have allowed Mbappe to enter the final 12 months of his contract without having offered him a lucrative extension proposal.

We can only assume that Mbappe has rebuffed their approaches and waited for Real Madrid to firm up their interest with a bid, which they seemingly have.

Now we have to wait and see how PSG respond…

