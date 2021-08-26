Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid now imminent as Los Blancos put astronomical sum on the table

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid is now reportedly imminent after Los Blancos increased their offer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe is what is commonly referred to nowadays as a ‘generational talent’ with many who fall within that bracket finding their way to Real Madrid or Barcelona eventually.

With PSG having had one of the greatest transfer windows of all-time, once which included the acquisition of Lionel Messi, they could have been forgiven for thinking they’d done enough to convince Mbappe to stay.

However, when Real Madrid come knocking, players don’t often say no, and according to Marca, Florentino Perez has knocked with €170m plus €10m in add-ons, a total of £154.4m.

The report claims that the deal is on the verge, with Mbappe having given the green light, an agreement with PSG nearing and official confirmation could come as soon as tomorrow.

This transfer window has been utterly bonkers, so we probably shouldn’t surprise that it looks set to end with one of the biggest moves in the history of the game.

Still, the fact that Real Madrid have agreed to pay such a hefty figure for Mbappe when the Frenchman is in the final year of his PSG contract raises serious question marks over their thought process.

Were Perez to have waited a few months until the January transfer window opened, he could have secured Mbappe on a pre-contract agreement and got him through the door on a free.

Instead, he’s decided to pay a reported £154.4m. Nuts.