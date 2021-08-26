Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid transfer could be “imminent”, says former Los Blancos president

The Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid transfer deal could be imminent, according to former Los Blancos president Ramon Calderon.

The France international wants out of Paris Saint-Germain at the moment, the club’s sporting director Leonardo confirmed to RMC Sport yesterday, while Le Parisien now report that Real Madrid face paying around £188million to persuade the Ligue 1 giants to let their star player go.

Calderon will have struck a few major transfers in his time as Real Madrid president, and he told talkSPORT in the clip below that, in his experience, this has the feel of a deal that could be struck imminently…

Mbappe is one of the finest footballers on the planet and seems an ideal Galactico purchase for the La Liga giants.

Real never really replaced the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, but Mbappe makes sense as the Portuguese’s long-term heir in the white of Madrid.

