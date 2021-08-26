Benjamin Mendy suspended by Man City after being charged with four counts of rape

Manchester City have confirmed via an official statement that Benjamin Mendy has been suspended after being charged with four counts of rape.

Mendy signed for Man City in 2017 for a fee reported as £52m by the BBC. The Frenchman was, at the time, considered one of the best left-backs on the planet.

Several serious injuries have disrupted Mendy’s progression, with the now 27-year-old struggling to impose himself on Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Mendy has been displaced in the starting XI by an attacking midfielder in Oleksandr Zinchenko, which is testament to how far he has fallen at the Etihad.

Things appear to have taken an even more considerable turn for the worse for Mendy, this time off the field of play.

Club statement. — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 26, 2021

Man City have today revealed that Mendy has been suspended by the club pending a criminal investigation. An official statement reads as follows:

“Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.”

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”

According to PA, Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape.

#Breaking Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against three complainants aged over 16 between October 2020 and August 2021, Cheshire Constabulary said pic.twitter.com/zDCRCyl38n — PA Media (@PA) August 26, 2021

Man City will now be without Mendy for an indefinite period of time. It remains to be seen if they will look to bring in cover defensively in the days that remain of the transfer window.