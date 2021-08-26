Benjamin Mendy suspended by Man City after being charged with four counts of rape

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City have confirmed via an official statement that Benjamin Mendy has been suspended after being charged with four counts of rape.

Mendy signed for Man City in 2017 for a fee reported as £52m by the BBC. The Frenchman was, at the time, considered one of the best left-backs on the planet.

Several serious injuries have disrupted Mendy’s progression, with the now 27-year-old struggling to impose himself on Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Mendy has been displaced in the starting XI by an attacking midfielder in Oleksandr Zinchenko, which is testament to how far he has fallen at the Etihad.

Things appear to have taken an even more considerable turn for the worse for Mendy, this time off the field of play.

Benjamin Mendy in action for Manchester City
Benjamin Mendy has been suspended by Manchester City
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea midfielder ‘set to join AC Milan’ on initial loan with £17.1m option to buy
Real Madrid make second Kylian Mbappe bid after £137m offer was rejected
(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo claims he’d NEVER sign for Man City in resurfaced interview amid transfer speculation

Man City have today revealed that Mendy has been suspended by the club pending a criminal investigation. An official statement reads as follows:

“Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.”

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”

According to PA, Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape.

Man City will now be without Mendy for an indefinite period of time. It remains to be seen if they will look to bring in cover defensively in the days that remain of the transfer window.

More Stories Benjamin Mendy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.