Pep Guardiola ponders next challenge in his career; states the difficulty of becoming Brazil national team manager

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola participated in a virtual interview with XP Investimentos, where the Spanish tactician spoke on various topics.

Guardiola has a contract with Manchester City until 2023, and during the interview, he revealed that his next career step should be coaching a national team.

He has coached clubs such as FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, so he’s managed high-profile jobs and now feels the need to lead an entire country.

“Next step will be a selection, yes, if there is a possibility. A selection is a next step. I must have a rest after seven years (Manchester City); I need to stop to see, learn from other coaches, and maybe take this path. I would like to train in a Euro Cup, a Copa America, a World Cup,” Guardiola said.

With the Manchester City boss wanting to lead a significant nation in national team football and being familiar with Brazilian footballers, Guardiola was asked whether he has ever considered managing the Brazil national team. The Spaniard stated that it is difficult for foreigners to command “important teams like Brazil”, as they usually have managers within their country.

Nonetheless, Guardiola elaborated that Brazil is heading in the right direction under the leadership of current manager Tite. However, after losing the Copa America final and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Brazilian tactician faces pressure to make sure the Seleção adds their sixth World Cup.

“Some players have worked together. Others were opponents. It’s a fantastic team. Brazil is always a strong candidate or favorite; it always was and always will be,” Guardiola said.