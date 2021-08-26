Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has given fans an exciting insight into the experience and winning mentality Raphael Varane could bring to the team.

The France international has played alongside Varane for his country so should be well-placed to give Red Devils supporters an idea of what they can expect from the summer signing from Real Madrid.

Varane won huge numbers of major trophies in a glittering career at the Bernabeu, and was also alongside Pogba as part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

Pogba certainly seems confident that Varane can have a positive impact at Old Trafford after making the move from Madrid, as he talked up his experience in an interview with the official Man Utd website.

MORE: Ex-Red Devil slams “disappointing” Man Utd transfer decision

“I think he doesn’t need me to settle in,” Pogba said.

“He just settles in by himself. He is someone very mature, a very good guy. I think you can see he is very good with everyone already. He is really good in the changing room, which is very important in football.

“He’s a top man, a top player and brings his experience, his quality and his personality, even outside the pitch, to help the team.

“[What does he bring?] His experience. His experience, you know. For a young age, he’s seen it all. He has a lot of experience to give to the team.

“I think everyone can learn from him. He’s been with the best and played with the best. He saw all the top players and can give his advice, his personality and his experience to the team, like I said.”

United looked in need of a quality defensive partner for Harry Maguire, and Varane seems ideal to inject a bit more winning know-how into this slightly youthful and inexperienced side.

Of course, we’ll have to see how the 28-year-old adjusts to playing in England after spending his entire senior career in Spain up until now, with some of the world’s best often struggling with the pace and physicality of the game in the Premier League.