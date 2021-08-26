Premier League club ‘confident’ of signing Man Utd star ahead of transfer deadline

West Ham United are said to be confident of landing summer target Jesse Lingard this summer despite time running out in the transfer window.

Lingard was excellent for the Hammers during a loan spell in the second half of last season, scoring nine times and assisting five.

But he returned to Manchester United ahead of this summer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to assess him ahead of building his squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

Two months on from the start of pre-season, it appears as though Lingard’s future will be away from Old Trafford after all.

Lingard has had to settle for one substitute appearance in United’s first two games, and he looks set to leave to get regular football.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim West Ham are now ‘confident’ of landing Lingard ahead of the window closing in just five days’ time.

The report claims there is no agreement in place, and that Lingard is wanted by a number of other Premier League clubs, but that West Ham are in ‘pole position’.

Lingard is likely to prefer a move to the London Stadium having fitted in so comfortably there last season.

The England international is only under contract for another year at Old Trafford, and he is valued at £19.8million by Transfermarkt.

The Manchester Evening News say it would take £30million for West Ham – or indeed any other club – to sign Lingard this summer.

