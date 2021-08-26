Pundit suggests Liverpool preparing to rival Everton for Rangers starlet

Recent reports have revealed that Premier League side Everton are trying to sign Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson.

However, according to former Rangers player Alan Hutton, Liverpool could be set to join their arch-rivals in the race to land one of Scotland’s hottest prospects.

A recent report from the Daily Mirror claimed the Toffees had launched a £5m bid for Patterson, with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard rejecting the offer and later labelling the Toffees’ bid as ‘a joke’ (as per Liverpool Echo).

Well, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from Hutton, who, when asked about Patterson, spoke exclusively to Football Insider and said: “We’re looking at a guy with the potential to be very good.

“To be at Rangers for a number of years, to be a Scotland international for a number of years. We’re looking at potential, we’ve seen glimpses of him, I would like to see more.

“I think now where we’re getting to a stage where there’s interest in him from down south, from big clubs. I have heard Liverpool are now sniffing about him as well.

“Steven Gerrard will probably have a big decision to make in the coming months. Is it Tavernier or is it Patterson?

“Can he share the load with Tavernier? We know how good he’s been, he’s the captain, his numbers are excellent. Patterson’s really now starting to push him.

“It’s probably a headache, I was going to say that he doesn’t want, but it’s a good situation to be in.

”I’d love to see him push Tavernier all the way. I think he’s got all the makings of being an excellent full-back for Rangers.

“Two very good full-backs fighting each other for their place.”

Since emerging as a first-team player, Patterson has gone on to feature in 17 senior matches, in all competitions.

Widely regarded as one of the biggest prospects to come out of the SPL, Patterson certainly does appear to be catching the attention of some of England’s biggest clubs.

However, one thing is for sure, if any club is to lure the teenager away from Gerrard’s Gers, then it’s going to take a lot more than £5m.

Where do you see Patterson playing next? – The red or blue half of Merseyside? – Let us know in the comments.