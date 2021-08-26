Cristiano Ronaldo has already spoken to Pep Guardiola ahead of shock Manchester City transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola spoke on the phone on Thursday morning about the Juventus forward’s proposed move to Manchester City.

That’s according to ESPN, who claim that Ronaldo’s camp and Man City are close to reaching an agreement over personal terms following the phone call between the player and Pep.

It’s noted in the report that Man City have not yet reached out to Juventus over agreeing a transfer fee, which is a pretty considerable hurdle that still needs to be cleared before we can consider this close to becoming reality.

As if Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, two career-long foes, joining forces at Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t strange enough, we could have Ronaldo under the wing of Guardiola at the Etihad.

Ronaldo and Guardiola had countless tussles during their stints with Real Madrid and Barcelona, with the Portuguese forward being a Manchester United great making it all the more bizarre.

This summer has been a transfer window like no other, so it really would come as no surprise if Ronaldo to Man City did materialise. Still, we’d have to put it down as a glitch in the matrix.