‘It’s done, he’s going to Manchester City’ – Cristiano Ronaldo info shared by Sky Sports reporter live on air

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that he has been informed by TWO different sources that Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City is a done deal.

Speculation linking Ronaldo with a surprise move to Man City has intensified over the past 24 hours. It can be no coincidence that it’s come after Harry Kane publicly stated his intent to remain with Tottenham.

Still, even when news began to filter out that Ronaldo was keen on securing an exit from Juventus and Man City were potentially in the race, few could have foreseen it ACTUALLY happening.

Yet, it might. Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol revealed live on air on Thursday afternoon that two sources have informed him the deal is done. Though, that is, at this point, unconfirmed.

? “Two people I’ve spoken to have basically told me it’s done, he’s going to Man City, but we can not report that officially.” [via @SkyKaveh] pic.twitter.com/w2RxG4wlnu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 26, 2021

MORE: (Video) Cristiano Ronaldo claims he’d NEVER sign for Man City in resurfaced interview amid transfer speculation

Kaveh joked that Manchester United fans might want to turn the TV off, before he revealed the information. They might not want to switch it back on for a couple of years.

The prospect of Ronaldo firing in the goals at the Etihad is one that no Man United fan wishes to entertain, but football is a business at the end of the day, and who else can realistically afford to pay his wages?