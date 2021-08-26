“Heartbroken” pundit says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd glory “would all count for nothing” if he joined City

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Manchester United fan and talkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein has admitted he would be heartbroken if Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a transfer to Manchester City this summer, and that his previous exploits for the Red Devils would all count for nothing if it happened.

The Portugal international’s Juventus future is in some doubt at the moment, with journalist Fabrizio Romano saying on Twitch in the video below that City are the only club really pushing to sign him.

See below for Romano’s update on Ronaldo’s surprise potential move to the Etihad Stadium, which would surely be difficult for many Man Utd supporters to swallow after his past achievements and legendary status at Old Trafford…

MORE: Man City offer HUGE wages to Cristiano Ronaldo

Goldstein sums up how many United fans are surely feeling right now as this surprise piece of transfer news circulates…

Of course, Ronaldo would not be the only player to represent both Manchester clubs, with other big names like Denis Law, Andrew Cole and Carlos Tevez doing the same.

Ronaldo, however, is a major club legend from his days playing for United under Sir Alex Ferguson, so it might be even harder seeing him in the blue of City than it was seeing those other names cross the divide.

  1. You should be clear in your facts about the players that joined Man City from Man Utd. The players you mentioned before (Andy Cole, Denis Law and add to that Peter Schmeichel) joined Man City when they were NOT a title contender whereas Carlos Tevez joined because Man Utd did not do enough to keep him instead preferring Berbatov. So Ronaldo joining City is a big betrayal to Man Utd fans because he is consciously joining the noisy neighbours and he knows that they are the favourites to win the title. Words are just words. I always said, if Ronaldo really loved Man Utd as he pretends to, he would have already signed for the cul since long. Take examples of Carragher, Gerrard, Totti among others. These players, to the detriment of winning trophies, stayed loyal to their clubs as they really LOVE the club. This is what is called LOVE.

