“Heartbroken” pundit says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd glory “would all count for nothing” if he joined City

Manchester United fan and talkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein has admitted he would be heartbroken if Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a transfer to Manchester City this summer, and that his previous exploits for the Red Devils would all count for nothing if it happened.

The Portugal international’s Juventus future is in some doubt at the moment, with journalist Fabrizio Romano saying on Twitch in the video below that City are the only club really pushing to sign him.

See below for Romano’s update on Ronaldo’s surprise potential move to the Etihad Stadium, which would surely be difficult for many Man Utd supporters to swallow after his past achievements and legendary status at Old Trafford…

Goldstein sums up how many United fans are surely feeling right now as this surprise piece of transfer news circulates…

? “As a Man United fan, I’d be heartbroken if he went to Man City.” ? “I’d look at Ronaldo and all he did for United would mean nothing to me.” ? “Ronaldo shouldn’t want to go there.” Andy Goldstein has his say on the rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to #MCFC pic.twitter.com/1zIu5FrWm8 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 25, 2021

Of course, Ronaldo would not be the only player to represent both Manchester clubs, with other big names like Denis Law, Andrew Cole and Carlos Tevez doing the same.

Ronaldo, however, is a major club legend from his days playing for United under Sir Alex Ferguson, so it might be even harder seeing him in the blue of City than it was seeing those other names cross the divide.