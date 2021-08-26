Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken out on the growing speculation over Red Devils legend Cristiano Ronaldo potentially joining Manchester City in one of the major transfer sagas of the summer.

The Portugal international is in his fourth season at Juventus, but it seems his time with the Serie A giants could now be coming to an end, with a shock return to Manchester on the cards.

According to the Independent, Juventus want to offload Ronaldo and get him off their wage bill, while the 36-year-old has also spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role at the Etihad Stadium.

Chadwick admits it would be difficult to see former Man Utd hero Ronaldo playing for their rivals, but he doesn’t feel this would tarnish his legacy at Old Trafford.

“Yeah I think it would hurt. I still don’t think it would destroy his legacy, as it were, of what he was as a Manchester United player,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He was an incredible young player at United and then moved on and went on to become one of the best the world’s ever seen.

“It would be hard for any United fan to see him pull on that light blue shirt, it wouldn’t seem right. But I think it would be incredible to see him in the Premier League again.

“We thought we might get to see Messi at one point but to see Ronaldo back in the Premier League would be wonderful for English football.

“Obviously I wouldn’t find it too great seeing him in a Man City shirt, but I do think it would be fantastic to see him back here.”

Ronaldo doesn’t seem the most obvious Pep Guardiola signing, with the ageing forward not necessarily that well suited to the Catalan’s pressing game, which is very demanding even of attacking players.

Chadwick, however, thinks Guardiola’s man-management would be good for Ronaldo, while a lethal finisher like him would also benefit from the number of chances City create.

“I think Guardiola is known for his man-management skills. I think that’s what Ronaldo needs, he wants to be loved,” Chadwick said.

“I think the way he plays and the chances City create, he’d still score goals even at the age he’s at. He’s still in great physical condition and puts the work in from that number 9 position.

“It is one where you wonder if Kane might’ve fit in more easily, whereas Ronaldo is a different player. But I think the opportunity for Cristiano to work with Pep is one that they’d both absolutely love while there’s still a bit of time left in Ronaldo’s career.”