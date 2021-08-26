(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo claims he’d NEVER sign for Man City in resurfaced interview amid transfer speculation

An old video has resurfaced of Cristiano Ronaldo claiming he’d NEVER sign for Manchester City… amid speculation he’s set to sign for Manchester City.

We probably shouldn’t expect footballers to be true to their word nowadays.

They’re so incredibly well trained from a media and PR standpoint that their words are often empty and merely what they believe the public want to hear.

Ronaldo is no exception to that rule. In fact, being one of the most marketable sportsmen on the planet, it applies more to him than the average joe.

Unfortunately for Manchester United fans, that sold them a dream after their former number seven insisted he’s never look for a quick cash-grab at the Etihad.

? Cristiano Ronaldo on why he wouldn’t sign for Manchester City. Passion over money.pic.twitter.com/HpLRuOaRWX — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) August 25, 2021

MORE: “Done deal” – Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City transfer agreed

It makes for pretty fun viewing amid the media circus surrounding Ronaldo to Man City, which appears to be reaching the latter stages of negotiations.

Ronaldo e Manchester City. Done deal ?? — Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) August 26, 2021

Man United fans will surely now have no choice but to turn their backs on Ronaldo, who has not only done the unthinkable by agreeing terms with City, but does so having sworn he wouldn’t.

The reception he’s going to get when he walks out the Old Trafford tunnel for the first time is going to be nothing like he’s ever experienced before, just ask Carlos Tevez…