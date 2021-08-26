Cristiano Ronaldo arrival at Manchester City could force champions to sacrifice key figure

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to part ways with Raheem Sterling as they look to free up space for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo signing for Man City appears to be a foregone conclusion at this point, with multiple sources reporting that the deal is just a few details away from being completed.

City missed out on signing primary summer target Harry Kane, who will be staying with Tottenham, and appear to have settled on Ronaldo, the greatest goal-scorer of all-time, as a worthy alternative.

Signing Ronaldo comes with repercussions for other squad members, though, with there not being enough minutes, cash or number 7 shirts to go around. As a result, Raheem Sterling could leave, as per Fabrizio Romano

Sterling would be an unfortunate victim of Ronaldo’s arrival at the Etihad, especially on the back of the superb Euro 2020 campaign he enjoyed with England over the summer.

However, Pep Guardiola was struggling to find a spot for him in the XI last term, and with Ronaldo thought to be on his way to City, Sterling’s route to the starting XI looks set to be even further complicated.

The real issue from City’s perspective is finding a buyer. This late in the transfer window it’ll be mightily difficult to find a side willing to fork out a presumably hefty fee to get Sterling through the door.

Let’s wait and see if there’s any takers…

