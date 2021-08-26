Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City reportedly looks to be a done deal, according to shock transfer news emerging this afternoon.

Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes has tweeted that Ronaldo to City is done, following some murmurings about the possibility in the last 48 hours or so.

City had been strongly linked with a move for Harry Kane this summer, but with the England international announcing yesterday that he’ll be staying with Tottenham, it makes sense that Ronaldo is now being looked at as an alternative.

The Juventus forward remains one of the finest players in the world even at the age of 36, and it would be exciting to see him back in the Premier League.

See below for Lopes’ tweet, which sounds highly confident we will soon be seeing the Portugal international in Manchester again…

Ronaldo notably starred for Man Utd for many years earlier in his career, and Red Devils fans will be heartbroken if he does end up playing for their rivals.

Still, that’s modern football, and few other clubs could afford Ronaldo’s wages, apart perhaps from Paris Saint-Germain, who have just signed Lionel Messi.

It will be interesting to see if other sources soon come in with more updates on Ronaldo’s situation, but City fans can surely start to feel a bit excited.