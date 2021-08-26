‘I can’t see it happening’ – Wayne Rooney gives Man United fans hope over Cristiano Ronaldo to Man City

Wayne Rooney has had his say on speculation Cristiano Ronaldo will sign for Manchester City – and he doesn’t see it happening.

Rooney and Ronaldo spent several years playing together at Old Trafford. The pair formed somewhat of a dynamic duo, earning much acclaim for their influence in a period of huge success for the club.

Both players etched their names into the Man United hall of fame during their time with the Red Devils, but one of them threatens to undo all of that by signing for arch-rivals Manchester City.

As has been reported by Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is holding discussions with Man City over the possibility of Ronaldo moving to the Etihad.

It’s a fast-changing situation and is still rather surreal, but there appears to be a concrete possibility that Ronaldo will be playing his football on Manchester next summer – with City.

His former teammate and friend Wayne Rooney, however, doesn’t see it happening. Here’s what he’s had to say.

Rooney is speaking from the standpoint of someone with a close affiliation with Man United. Of course he wouldn’t want to see Ronaldo playing in the sky blue of rivals Man City.

He ought to acknowledge, though, that there is a real possibility that this one materialises in the coming days. All Man United fans need to prepared themselves for the worst.

At the end of the day, football is a business and there are very few clubs on the planet who are capable of meeting Ronaldo’s wage demands – City are one of them.

City are the only one of the bunch who are in dire need of a new forward, so with the stars having aligned so favourably, it really ought to be no surprise that this happened.