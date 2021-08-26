Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has sent a message to fans after undergoing surgery on an injury.

McTominay was named as a substitute for United’s second game of the season, against Southampton after struggling with pain in the lead up to the game.

And it has since been confirmed that the midfielder has undergone surgery on his groin injury in what is a blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A club statement read: “Scott has undergone surgery for an ongoing groin injury that was causing significant pain when playing.

“Having tried all other treatment options in pre-season, surgery was deemed necessary to resolve the issue.

“We hope to have him back soon.”

While it will be a blow for Solskjaer and United, there is hope McTominay might be able to return sooner than expected.

The Scot says he will be back ‘sooner than you think’ having had the procedure, and that will give hope that he won’t be out for too much longer after the international break.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de SM ???? (@scottmctominay)

McTominay wrote on Instagram: “Just to let you all know I’ve had minor surgery on an issue which has needed managing for the last couple of months, I hate missing games so to be missing Wolves on the weekend & the international break is so disappointing but that’s part & parcel of the game.

“Wishing all the boys the best of luck & I will be back sooner than you think.”

As McTominay mentions, he will not only miss Manchester United action this weekend, but he will have to sit out for Scotland’s World Cup qualifiers next week and the week after.