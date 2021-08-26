Spurs hopeful of selling side-lined star to Watford next week on a permanent deal

A new manager is always going to result in a few players being moved on, and you can see why Nuno Espirito Santos might want to look at other options over Moussa Sissoko.

On his day he’s absolutely unplayable, but he did turn 32 this month so he’s on the back-end of his career and it makes sense to look at younger players to take over from his role.

He hasn’t been a regular in the squad under the Portuguese manager this season, and a report from Goal via Sky Sports has indicated that a move to Watford now looks likely.

It’s believed that it would be a permanent deal and all sides are keen to make this happen, so there is hope that the deal can be sorted out before the transfer window closes next week.

Sissoko’s time at Spurs has been interesting as he’s never really been considered as an automatic starter, but he’s also played in over 200 first-team games since arriving in 2016 so his versatility and quality has been useful to the team over the course of different managers.

The Sky report also states that his arrival could result in the departure of Will Hughes who’s thought to be on his way to Crystal Palace, so that should open up a space in the team for the Frenchman to slot straight in.