Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood believes Harry Kane might just have missed his own chance to leave north London.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, but after months of speculation, he pledged his commitment to Spurs for the coming season on Twitter.

He said: “I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”

That was a big blow to Manchester City, who were desperate to land Kane as they look to replace Sergio Aguero.

And the way things panned out will also have been a blow to Kane, who is keen to ‘win team trophies’ sooner rather than later.

But the opportunity to join one of Europe’s elite might just have passed Kane by, according to his former manager – albeit briefly – Sherwood, who believes ‘it was now or never’.

“For me, they [Tottenham] resisted it, and it’s good news they resisted a huge bid from Manchester City, but Harry Kane doesn’t want to leave to just go anywhere,” he told the talkSPORT Breakfast.

“It was not a money motivated decision he wanted to go somewhere he felt was better suited to winning trophies so he chose Man City.

“At the end of this season there might not be the option because Haaland will now go for £70million on a buy-out at 22 years of age and he’s fantastic value for anyone who wants to take him.

“Harry won’t just leave to another football club. I think he might stay and it might be him for the rest of his career.

“I think Ronaldo, it looks inevitable he’s going to go there and I think Haaland will go there next season for £70m. Then what other oppotunities are there for Harry?

“There will be a bigger queue for Harry because he’ll be a lot cheaper but, like I say, he won’t just leave Tottenham. He’s not leaving a terrible football club, he’s leaving a massive football club. He wants to go to another football club who he feels are best suited to winning.

“Now, if they do pick up a Carabao Cup or, I wouldn’t say the Europa Conference League is the one they’re looking at, but it’s still a trophy and that might help him to get over the line.”

Kane is under contract at Tottenham until 2024.