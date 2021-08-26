Manchester City star wants to leave after 12 months with Real Madrid transfer eyed

Ferran Torres reportedly regrets joining Manchester City, with the Spanish international looking to seal a move to Real Madrid.

Man City announced the signing of Torres from Valencia in August of last year. He had a so-so debut campaign at the Etihad, showing glimpses of quality while not being given much of an opportunity to impress.

Pep Guardiola is often reluctant to give young players too much responsibility too soon. Torres, while talented, is clearly raw and is not ready to be starting for Man City week-in, week-out.

Still, he clearly thinks highly of himself, with Don Balon reporting that Torres is not happy with life at Man City and instead wants to secure a move to Real Madrid.

The report claims that Torres is concerned with the level of competition at Man City and feels a move away from the club would be beneficial in order to have a more straightforward route to the starting XI.

If first-team action is what the 21-year-old craves, he could probably find himself a better club to sign for than Real Madrid, who also possess a wealth of talent in attacking areas.

It’s not as glamorous as a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but perhaps he ought to consider heading out on loan.

