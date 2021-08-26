Tottenham Hotspur move for Serie A defender still possible before deadline day

Although a potential move appeared to have previously fallen through, according to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could still result in the player being signed by Daniel Levy before the end of this summer’s transfer window.

There are now just five days left in the transfer window before it closes next Tuesday and although a deal now would be considered a late one, according to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Tomiyasu is still a player that could secure a transfer.

#Spurs move remains possible for Takehiro Tomiyasu in final days of the window. Talks over £17m deal stalled over structure of payments to #Bologna but is one of the players they will look at — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 26, 2021

Tomiyasu, 22, has been heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur in recent times.

MORE: Harry Kane could still try to engineer route out of Tottenham after Man City transfer falls through

However, with talks understood to be slow, mostly due to the proposed deal’s payment structure, fans have been left wondering whether or not the Japan international could end up playing in England’s top-flight this season.

These recent developments will certainly offer the Spurs faithful hope that their club will be able to reach an agreement before the window slams shut early next week.

Since joining Bologna in 2019, the 22-year-old has gone on to feature in 63 senior matches, in all competitions, even contributing to six goals, along the way.