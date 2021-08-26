The president of the Uruguayan FA believes that a ‘solution’ will be found that will allow Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani to represent his national team, according to SportWitness via Sport 890.

The Premier League announced on Tuesday evening that players who would be playing in red list countries would not be released by their clubs for international duty.

Cavani is confused with the decision himself, as he let on with an Instagram post in reaction to the announcement, whilst the Star report that the striker is angry at United for supporting the stance.

All of South America is on the red list which means that the Premier League’s decision will massively impact their World Cup qualifiers, with CONMEBOL nations playing three in the upcoming break.

Ignacio Alonso, the president of Uruguay’s football association, has insisted that he has spoken to manager Oscar Tabarez, with a list of players to be drawn up and tickets to be booked.

Alonso believes that a ‘solution’ will come which would allow Cavani to be available for La Celeste in their crucial qualifiers against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador.

See More: Manchester United offered Cristiano Ronaldo as rivals City near contract agreement

The president of the nation’s football association feels that a ‘solution will come’:

“Yesterday we spoke with Tabarez (Uruguay boss) and tomorrow we’re going to draw up the list with all the players. The tickets are already issued. I spoke with Cavani and I believe that the solution will come.”

Alonso’s earlier comments during the 100% Sport show were also pretty telling, with the chief calling on FIFPro to support it’s players:

“It seems like a whim or a contradiction that can be played everywhere except in South America. We are defending the rights of our federations,” he said.

“The clubs are obliged to yield to the players and cannot impose any sanction on the players. No one can retaliate, it seems to me that FIFPro must show its voice on this issue.”

More Stories / Latest News Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid now imminent as Los Blancos put astronomical sum on the table Former Man Utd star names the player who can be their own version of Harry Kane ‘I can’t see it happening’ – Wayne Rooney gives Man United fans hope over Cristiano Ronaldo to Man City

It would be interesting to learn more about the apparent ‘solution’ that Alonso is thinking of as it doesn’t seem like it would help United out at all as the Times report that the UK government will not allow a quarantine exemption for footballers.

With no relaxation on the 10 days of quarantine that would be needed for footballers in sight, if Cavani was to go away with Uruguay he would miss four matches for the Red Devils.

Under current rules, El Matador would be unavailable for the Premier League encounters against Newcastle and West Ham, their first Champions League group stage fixture and also likely to miss the League Cup tie against the Hammers – unless he was to leave his homeland immediately after their final match, which is against Ecuador and will finish in the early hours (for us) of Friday September 10.

Uruguay can’t really afford to be without their talisman for three massive fixtures, two of which are very favourable for them in regards to Bolivia and Peru.

La Celeste sit fourth in the qualifying table, level on points with Colombia as they currently occupy the last of four spots that would guarantee them a spot in the World Cup.

The restrictions brought on by Covid-19 would also be pretty cruel on Cavani personally, he’s won a remarkable tally of 123 caps and scored 53 times from these, the 34-year-old being unable to add to those legendary feats – through no fault of his own – would be very sad to see.

Cavani isn’t the only United player that is expected to miss out on international duty, per the Times, as Ivory Coast duo Amad Diallo and Eric Bailly face a similar fate, as well as Fred and Hannibal Mejbri.