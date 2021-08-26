Video: “I’m going to rip your head off” – Colombian forward recounts what he told Aston Villa goalkeeper during Copa America semi-finals

The Copa America semi-final fixture between Argentina and Colombia went to a penalty kick shootout. Many will mostly remember the match for the reactions that Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez made to become a hero.

Grêmio forward Miguel Borja was one of the penalty takers and after converting his shot, Borja did a particular dance in the goalkeeper’s face to celebrate his conversion. The cameras captured the anger of the Argentine players, who celebrated in his face when they qualified for the final.

In an interview with ESPN Colombia, Borja spoke about his interaction with Martínez.

“I was going to hit him where he threw himself because of how he was talking. He was saying some tremendous things to me. Saying the words he said made me angry, and I said: I’m going to rip your head off,” Borja said.