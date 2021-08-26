It’s taken just eight minutes for Harry Kane to find the back of the net for Tottenham Hotspur on his return to Spurs’ starting lineup tonight.

The prolific striker is captaining the north London outfit in the second-leg of their Europa Conference League tie against Pacos de Ferreira, a day after he stated he’d be staying at the club after trying to exit.

It was another Harry, Winks in this case, who sparked opportunity for Spurs as the midfielder brilliantly shut down the hope of a Pacos counter with a lovely slide tackle on the left side.

Winks then looked up and took advantage of the Portuguese side, who had not regrouped after losing possession, by sending a pass through to Bryan Gil.

The promising summer signing took the ball into the box before drilling a pass into Kane, the star readied himself to control the powerful pass superbly as he slotted into the bottom corner from close range.

See More: Tottenham suffer blow in pursuit of Premier League speedster as selling club tighten their stance

HARRY KANE SCORES! ? Brilliant work from Harry Winks, picked out by Bryan Gil, and the Spurs captain is back scoring goals in front of his adoring fans ? pic.twitter.com/rH1grtwjoB — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 26, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and Sport TV.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea star hints at bemusement with post after he was left out from international squad Manchester United offered Cristiano Ronaldo as rivals City near contract agreement Champions League draw complete as Messi and Ronaldo could face off in group stages if CR7 seals Man City transfer

Nuno Espirito Santo will be absolutely delighted to see that the saga surrounding Kane hasn’t affected his composure in front of goal, he’ll be hoping that remains the case against Premier League opposition.