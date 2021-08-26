Ahead of what is already shaping up to be a dramatic Premier League season, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has declared Chelsea as one of the favourites to lift the prestigious title.

Following on from his side’s recent domestic successes, which saw them crowned the 2019-20 Premier League winners, the South American shot-stopper has admitted Thomas Tuchel’s Blues could be next in line to be crowned England’s best team.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, the Brazilian keeper said: “I believe they [Chelsea] are one of the favourites for winning the title.

“They proved it in the last season winning the Champions League. We know how strong they are, but we are not too focused on the opponents.

“We are focused on our jobs and we need, we must, to be focused on our job to do 100% that we have.”

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports