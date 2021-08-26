Arsenal winger Willian has removed all mention of the club from his Instagram page.

This comes amid transfer rumours linking Willian strongly with a move to Corinthians this summer, with the player’s father even confirming that his son isn’t happy at the Emirates Stadium and that a return to Brazil is possible.

Arsenal only signed Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer, but he’s proven a total flop in north London and it makes sense that, at the age of 33, his time playing in the Premier League may now be coming to an end.

Gooners might not be too happy with how this has all come about, with the veteran forward perhaps aiming a further dig at the club by removing them from his social media profiles…

Arsenal will hope to get this sale done quickly so they can then move for replacements, with further attacking signings surely needed.

Nicolas Pepe has also not been at his best, while Reiss Nelson has also struggled and could be another to move on in the next few days.