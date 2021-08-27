The Argentina national team will have difficulty fielding a squad for the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, considering the European Leagues are withholding their players from traveling to Latin America.

Marca reports that Portugal has become the latest league to join Spain, England, and Italy in not letting their players depart. Argentina will be one of the nations most affected by the stances these leagues are taking.

For the moment, Argentina can’t count on 22 players for their World Cup qualifiers. However, manager Lionel Scaloni can count on the Argentines, such as Lionel Messi playing in France.

Here’s the list of players that Argentina can’t count on at the moment. It will be interesting to see if either more players get added or if FIFA works out something with these leagues that allow the players to represent their national teams next weekend.

The 22 players who will not be able to be with Argentina: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal), Juan Musso (Atalanta) Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Gonzalo Montiel (Seville), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Marcos Acuña (Seville), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis), Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Emi Buendía (Aston Villa), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla), Ángel Correa (Atlético Madrid), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan), Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Lucas Martínez-Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), and Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna)