After no goals and no wins in their opening two Premier League matches of the 2021/22 season, and with their next fixture against reigning English top-flight champions, Manchester City, it’s no wonder that Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, is feeling under pressure to deliver already.

When the Spaniard took over and promptly won the FA Cup, whilst dismantling all of the Premier League’s top teams in league or cup competition towards the end of the 2019/20 season, there was no hint as to what was to follow.

The 2020/21 campaign was an abject disaster for the north Londoners and, unfortunately for Arteta, that poor form has rolled over into the start of the current season.

He doesn’t need an incentive to really get into his players and ensure they improve, but he’s got one anyway, in the form of club owner, Stan Kroenke.

“He knows our expectations and those of our fans around the world are high and we are confident he can play a lead role in taking the club back to the levels we all demand,” Kroenke was previously quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Given the outlay the club has made in the current transfer window, it’s clear that they believe in Arteta’s long-term vision for the club, but the question marks remain as to whether he will be handed enough time to effect the change.