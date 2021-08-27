Brazilian club hands over contract proposal to Arsenal outcast

Willian’s days with Arsenal are coming to an end, and the 33-year-old appears to be heading on his way back home to Brazil.

According to TNT Sports Brazil, Sport Club Corinthians Paulista has now formalized a proposal for the player. Although the proposal is already in the winger’s hands, Willian’s priority is still Europe. The terms and length of the contract were not disclosed.

With the transfer window ending on the 31st, the player will have five days to wait for the interest of a new club from abroad or accept the Brazilian club’s conditions.

The winger has a contract with Arsenal until mid-2023. However, Willian is not satisfied at Arsenal and is waiting for new opportunities. The return to Corinthians, the club that he made his professional debut, is seen with good eyes by the player and his family, but at the moment, the desire is to continue outside Brazil.

Some English media outlets speculate the transfer of Willian heading to AC Milan and reporting the interests of other European clubs. However, the assessment is that there is still no formal offer to the player.