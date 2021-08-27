Chelsea currently only realistic option for Saul Niguez, club working to offload Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea are currently considered the only realistic option for Saul Niguez, CaughtOffside understands.

CaughtOffside exclusively reported last week that Chelsea had initiated talks with Saul Niguez’s representatives over signing the Spaniard on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Talks were understood to be at an early stage, with the possibility of a breakthrough being made and Saul moving to Chelsea being described as ’50/50′.

Manchester United were also in the picture, with Saul’s agency intent on finding a new club for the 26-year-old.

However, with the Red Devils now understood to be pushing forward with their attempts to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Chelsea are alone in the race for Saul.

CaughtOffside understands that the only plausible move for Saul over the coming days is one to Stamford Bridge.

A close club source revealed Chelsea are working on offloading Ruben Loftus-Cheek before the deadline in order to trim Thomas Tuchel’s options in central midfield and accommodate Saul.

There appears to be sufficient appetite on both sides for this deal to be done before the transfer window close – it’s merely a matter of the pieces falling into place.