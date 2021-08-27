Chelsea outcast test negative for COVID-19 allowing for him to complete move to South American giant

Chelsea FC
Posted by

After their 4-0 Copa do Brazil thrashing over Grêmio, Flamengo has received good news as their newest recruit, Kenedy, has tested negative for COVID-19.

The 25-year-old can now travel to Rio de Janeiro to be presented as the latest addition to the Flamengo squad. According to UOL EsporteKenedy will leave London this Friday to complete his loan move from Chelsea to the South American giant.

More Stories / Latest News
Pundit claims Manchester United outcast won’t start for Brazilian giant
Brazilian club hands over contract proposal to Arsenal outcast
Man United miss out on starlet dubbed the next Jadon Sancho as he signs a new contract

Flamengo has the midfielder in its squad for one season. Then they’ll need to determine whether they want o to exercise the €10 million option to buy clause attached to the loan.

Kenedy will join Andreas Pereira as the two recruits with Premier League experience as they integrate themselves into the Flamengo Squad. If it weren’t for a positive COVID-19 test, Kenedy would’ve likely been presented alongside Pereira.

Last season, Kenedy was on loan to Granada CF, where he made 44 appearances for the La Liga side, scoring eight goals and registering six assists.

More Stories Flamengo Kenedy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.