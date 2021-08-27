Chelsea outcast test negative for COVID-19 allowing for him to complete move to South American giant

After their 4-0 Copa do Brazil thrashing over Grêmio, Flamengo has received good news as their newest recruit, Kenedy, has tested negative for COVID-19.

The 25-year-old can now travel to Rio de Janeiro to be presented as the latest addition to the Flamengo squad. According to UOL Esporte, Kenedy will leave London this Friday to complete his loan move from Chelsea to the South American giant.

Flamengo has the midfielder in its squad for one season. Then they’ll need to determine whether they want o to exercise the €10 million option to buy clause attached to the loan.

Kenedy will join Andreas Pereira as the two recruits with Premier League experience as they integrate themselves into the Flamengo Squad. If it weren’t for a positive COVID-19 test, Kenedy would’ve likely been presented alongside Pereira.

Last season, Kenedy was on loan to Granada CF, where he made 44 appearances for the La Liga side, scoring eight goals and registering six assists.