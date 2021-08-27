Colombian defender comments on not having Everton ace for World Cup Qualifiers

The Colombia national team announced their squad for the triple matchdays for their FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures against Bolivia, Paraguay, and Chile.

The primary absence from the squad continues that of Everton FC midfielder James Rodríguez. Colombian defender Álex Mejía spoke to Caracol Radio (via Marca), where he discussed the absence of the 30-year-old.

“Everyone is responsible for their actions, and what they say, I think they have been wrong and well, at some point they will settle down and reflect, and they will take out what did not help them, and I think that will help them to grow,” Mejía said.

Colombia currently finds itself fighting for the third and fourth place automatic spots for the World Cup in Qatar next year as it looks to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup. Los Cafeteros are tied for fifth place with eight points, but Uruguay holds the tiebreaker based on goal differential.

As a result, Colombia having someone of Rodríguez caliber could tilt the scale in their favor when it comes to qualifying for the tournament. It will be interesting to see whether manager Reinaldo Rueda decided to give the Everton midfielder a call-up at some point before the World Cup Qualifying fixtures are done.

“He is a reference of ours. We need him for his football, personality, character, and everything he has given to the National Team. It is a message for him to reflect and come back and reconsider, and he can deliver more to us football because it has to give us,” Mejía said.