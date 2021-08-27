Video: Cristiano Ronaldo speeds away from Juventus training after having said ‘goodbye to team-mates’

The rumours that have placed Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester City have gone into overdrive on Friday morning.

That’s because the Portuguese was pictured speeding away from the Juventus training facility after, according to The Sun, saying goodbye to his Juventus team-mates.

His hire by the Citizens after losing out on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane would be a stunning coup, and would certainly light the blue touch paper for the next Manchester derby.

Time will tell if the rumours are true or not.

