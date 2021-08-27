Though the deal hasn’t yet been concluded, it appears to be only a matter of time before Kylian Mbappe moves from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid.

The French World Cup winner has apparently made his desire crystal clear, with the Ligue Un side admitting defeat in their attempts to keep hold of the player and form what surely would’ve been the most incredible attacking triumvirate in football history.

With Mbappe not yet out of the exit door, that hasn’t stopped his current team-mate, Neymar, from pushing hard to bring in the player he wants as a replacement.

Spanish journalist, Jose Luis Sanchez, cited by the Daily Express, has noted that the Brazilian’s preferred strike partner is his international colleague, Richarlison.

Everton surely won’t appreciate any bids for their centre-forward at this late stage, even though they would surely understand his reasoning behind the move, and that being Champions League football.

According to a tweet from Sky Germany’s Max Bielefeld, Richarlison’s agent, Giuliano Bertolucci, is already in Paris to negotiate his client’s arrival.