Everton may need to pay £25m plus James Rodriguez to sign forward this summer

There was plenty of talk about James Rodriguez leaving Everton last season anyway, so as soon as Carlo Ancelotti left for Real Madrid then it seemed inevitable that he would look for a way out.

He’s had a curious career as he’s often been thought of as a world-class player, but he hasn’t actually played in more than 30 league games in one season since leaving Monaco in the summer of 2014 – partly down to injuries and partly because he wasn’t always in favour at Real Madrid.

He turned 30 this summer so it would be a shame if he wasted his final prime years on the bench somewhere, but a return to Porto should solve that as he would expect to play every week.

There’s still a lot that would need to be sorted out here, but it has been suggested that he could be included in a deal that sees Luis Diaz move to Goodison Park:

Update on Everton transfers: Lucas Diaz will cost £25m – with James Rodriguez added in. As for a striker, Salomon Rondon wants a reunion with Rafa Benitez, having worked with him twice ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 27, 2021

That would be seen by many as a big outlay from Everton but if James isn’t keen to stay then it makes sense to let him go, while Diaz has looked terrifically promising over the past two seasons, he’s impressed in the Champions League and he’s only 24 so it could be a great piece of business.

You have to think James’ wages will be a problem and Everton will need to eat some of his salary to let him go, but this is an interesting one to watch as we approach deadline day next week.