Rafael Benitez has already done some decent business in the current summer transfer window for Everton.

The Spaniard has been working overtime to get the Toffees competitive, and four points from the opening two games is a decent enough return given that the first-team squad is in a period of transition under the former Liverpool manager.

With a few days left until the window closes, it seems clear that Benitez would like to get some more new faces through the door, however, the only chance he will have of padding out his squad will be if Moise Kean, James Rodriguez or preferably both are sold.

MORE: Make or break for Liverpool star

There are a number of players that Everton have their eye on, but it’s almost certain that none will be signed without the aforementioned pair leaving.

According to the Liverpool ECHO, AZ Alkmaar’s Luuk Kluiters is being targeted as is Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal owner’s expectations putting more pressure on Mikel Arteta to deliver the goods Video: Ray Parlour says Cristiano Ronaldo to Man City would be a ‘great deal’ but only if they do one other thing Opinion: Will Tottenham and Man United supporters ever forgive Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Sheffield United haven’t responded to the Toffees enquiry for Daniel Jebbison either, though we can expect Benitez to push hard on all fronts if and when he’s able to do so.