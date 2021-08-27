Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United and Man City are going head-to-head for Ronaldo

Leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano has sensationally revealed that both Manchester clubs are in fact ‘seriously interested’ in signing Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 36, is now certain to leave his Turin-based club with talks expected to be thrashed out between both United and City.

In a shocking turn of events, although Pep Guardiola’s Citizens appeared the clear favourites to lure the Portuguese star back to the Premier League, the Red Devils have now emerged as serious contenders to bring their club legend home.

Confirming that both sides are very much in the running for the superstar, Romano has recently tweeted saying that the Red Devils’ hierarchy is working on the potential deal’s finances.

Manchester United have been in direct contact with Jorge Mendes since yesterday night for Cristiano Ronaldo comeback. Now board talking about figures of the deal, potential salary & also fee for Juventus. ??? #MUFC Man United are now “seriously interested” – as Man City too. pic.twitter.com/InVvBKua1J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

This transfer saga is quickly shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent history – perhaps ever.

Neutral fans will undoubtedly be sitting back, watching and waiting to learn which one of the fierce rivals will end up with arguably the greatest player to ever grace the sport among their squad’s option for the new 2021-22 season.

